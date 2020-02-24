Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 364,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,376 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 380,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,518. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

