Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.01. 107,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,921. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

