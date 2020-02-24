Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,614. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

