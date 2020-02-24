Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.13 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $9.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.20. 83,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

