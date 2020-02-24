Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 445.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.77. 60,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,628. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

