Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,274,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.99. 453,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,546. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

