Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.52 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,269. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

