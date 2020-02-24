Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.19. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $99.77 and a 12 month high of $156.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

