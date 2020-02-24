Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $353,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

Shares of COO traded down $6.54 on Monday, reaching $349.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average of $317.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

