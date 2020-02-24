Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 570,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.31.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

