Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 35,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,387. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $4.71 on Monday, hitting $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.51. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

