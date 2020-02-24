Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,941,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $15,529,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $4,066,684. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. 151,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.