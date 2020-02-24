Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. 122,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

