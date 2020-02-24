Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $75.44. 202,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.