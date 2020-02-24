Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.16. 3,295,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,212 shares of company stock valued at $17,632,705. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.