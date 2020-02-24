Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Encana worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 872.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,793 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at $12,143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 43.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,792 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encana alerts:

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Encana stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 3,030,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.