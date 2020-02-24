Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Masco stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. 308,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

