Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.35 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 247,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,956,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

