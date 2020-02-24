Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.50. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

