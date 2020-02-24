Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,964 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,292,000 after buying an additional 219,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. 99,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.