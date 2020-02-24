Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,550 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,664. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day moving average is $252.86.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

