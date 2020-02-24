Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $63.48. 65,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,010. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

