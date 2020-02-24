Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock worth $3,260,638 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 55,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

