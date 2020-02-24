Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,641,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 678,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,906,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

