Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 107.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.69. 3,509,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.