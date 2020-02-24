Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

