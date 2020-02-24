Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,102 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AES by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AES by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AES by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 761,248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AES by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,964. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

