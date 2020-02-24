Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,661 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 449,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

