Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,741 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,828,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,925,000 after buying an additional 114,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,857.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 153,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

