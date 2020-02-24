Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,260 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 898,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.38.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

