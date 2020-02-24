Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,606 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Insiders have sold 90,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Godaddy stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.21. 97,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

