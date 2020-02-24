Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 452 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.42.

TFX traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.29. 15,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,642 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

