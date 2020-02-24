Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,737 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

