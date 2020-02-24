Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 654 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17.

WCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

