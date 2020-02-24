Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,832 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,697. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

