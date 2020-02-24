Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.37.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

