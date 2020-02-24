RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE RPM opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

