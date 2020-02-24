RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

