Rubies Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $53,221.00 and $98.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008890 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

