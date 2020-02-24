Ruff Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

