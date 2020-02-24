Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,061 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.47 on Monday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.58.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

