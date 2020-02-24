Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 36,310 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of United Community Financial worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Financial by 840.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

