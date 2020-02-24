Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,757 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $7,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.