Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

