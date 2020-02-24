Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of BankFinancial worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.