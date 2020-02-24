Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 1,017.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of ACM Research worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. ACM Research Inc has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.