Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 151,886 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of DHI Group worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.