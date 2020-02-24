Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 53,451 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 473.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USAC opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on USAC shares. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

