Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 57,746 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 233.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Retrophin worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,418. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

