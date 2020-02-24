Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $413.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

